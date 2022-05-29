Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.80-$6.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JACK. Gordon Haskett cut Jack in the Box from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Jack in the Box in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Jack in the Box from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Jack in the Box from $99.00 to $84.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jack in the Box presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $102.30.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Shares of Jack in the Box stock opened at $67.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.70. Jack in the Box has a 52 week low of $65.00 and a 52 week high of $122.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.72.

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $322.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.81 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 10.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Jack in the Box will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.29%.

In other news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total value of $71,391.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JACK. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 4.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 154.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 96,534 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Jack in the Box during the third quarter valued at $224,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter valued at $652,000. 99.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jack in the Box (Get Rating)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.