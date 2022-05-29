James Reed Financial Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,043 Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000. Neogen accounts for 0.1% of James Reed Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 392.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 529,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,394,000 after acquiring an additional 422,284 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 7.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Neogen in the third quarter valued at about $468,000. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neogen in the third quarter valued at about $1,694,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,971,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,650,000 after acquiring an additional 14,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Neogen in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NEOG stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.68. 664,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,837. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.00 and a beta of 0.60. Neogen Co. has a 52-week low of $24.90 and a 52-week high of $47.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.60.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $128.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.99 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 9.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

