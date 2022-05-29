James Reed Financial Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 400 Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 294,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,684,000 after acquiring an additional 111,540 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,053,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,210,000 after purchasing an additional 890,179 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 89.8% during the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,023,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,199,000 after purchasing an additional 84,775 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,979,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,414,000 after purchasing an additional 292,558 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OTIS. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays raised shares of Otis Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.56.

Shares of OTIS stock traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,837,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,619,489. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $71.07 and a twelve month high of $92.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 0.88.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 35.81%. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.86%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

