James Reed Financial Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 500 The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 500 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 413.3% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 904.8% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 422 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TJX stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,524,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,551,457. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.71. The company has a market capitalization of $75.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.88. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.69 and a fifty-two week high of $77.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 42.91%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TJX. Truist Financial lowered their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet downgraded TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen decreased their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on TJX Companies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.60.

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $2,186,880.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,899 shares in the company, valued at $9,821,274.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $1,860,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,389,447.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

