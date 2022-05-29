James Reed Financial Services Inc. Buys Shares of 1,018 DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DD. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Shares of DD stock traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,833,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,044,846. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.39. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.10 and a twelve month high of $86.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.93 and its 200 day moving average is $74.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.15%.

DD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.07.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile (Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.