James Reed Financial Services Inc. Invests $183,000 in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,275 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for 0.2% of James Reed Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 252.8% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMD. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.15.

Shares of AMD stock traded up $3.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.26. 104,232,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,576,544. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.60. The firm has a market cap of $165.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.40. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.66 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.22. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 20,180 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $2,522,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total transaction of $1,092,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,556.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,146 shares of company stock valued at $6,511,900 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices (Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.