James Reed Financial Services Inc. Purchases New Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 84 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Shares of SOXX traded up $16.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $428.34. 1,053,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,640,071. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $427.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $475.49. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $377.33 and a 12-month high of $559.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.875 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

