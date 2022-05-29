James Reed Financial Services Inc. Takes $62,000 Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 26,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth $3,253,000. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 178,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,531,000 after buying an additional 12,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter.

TSM stock traded up $2.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.77. 6,274,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,558,231. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.41. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $85.39 and a 12-month high of $145.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.44% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The business had revenue of $491.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.89%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.50.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

