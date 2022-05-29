James Reed Financial Services Inc. Takes Position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 290.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 1,280.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period.

ARKG stock traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.64. 4,133,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,928,238. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF has a 52-week low of $27.47 and a 52-week high of $94.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.71 and a 200-day moving average of $48.94.

