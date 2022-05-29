Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a growth of 49.4% from the April 30th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF stock traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.90. The stock had a trading volume of 20,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,630. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 1-year low of $46.15 and a 1-year high of $71.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.013 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JSML. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 73.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after acquiring an additional 20,557 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 23.2% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 64,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 12,120 shares during the last quarter. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $780,000. Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $603,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 8,702 shares during the last quarter.

