Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a growth of 49.4% from the April 30th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF stock traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.90. The stock had a trading volume of 20,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,630. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 1-year low of $46.15 and a 1-year high of $71.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.76.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.013 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st.
