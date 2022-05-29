Japan Airport Terminal Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JTTRY) Short Interest Update

Japan Airport Terminal Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JTTRY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 57.1% from the April 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of JTTRY remained flat at $$20.26 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 86 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,844. Japan Airport Terminal has a 52 week low of $19.24 and a 52 week high of $26.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.01.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Japan Airport Terminal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Japan Airport Terminal Co, Ltd. primarily engages in the management of passenger terminal buildings in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Facilities Management, Merchandise Sales, and Food and Beverage. The company constructs, manages, and operates domestic passenger terminal buildings; rents offices, stores, and other facilities to airline companies and airport concessionaires; and operates and manages parking lots.

