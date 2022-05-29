JATT Acquisition Corp (NYSE:JATT) Short Interest Down 50.0% in May

JATT Acquisition Corp (NYSE:JATT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the April 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of JATT Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $3,848,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in JATT Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,780,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in JATT Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,183,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in JATT Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $874,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in JATT Acquisition by 55.6% in the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 82,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 29,623 shares during the period. 35.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JATT Acquisition alerts:

Shares of JATT Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.91 on Friday. JATT Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $10.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.88.

JATT Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus on businesses primarily operating in the life sciences sector.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JATT Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JATT Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.