JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

JD has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 240 ($3.02) to GBX 195 ($2.45) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.59) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.52) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 537.50 ($6.76).

Get JD Sports Fashion alerts:

JD opened at GBX 119.95 ($1.51) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 138.24 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 291.66. The company has a market cap of £6.19 billion and a PE ratio of 14.45. JD Sports Fashion has a 12 month low of GBX 98.94 ($1.24) and a 12 month high of GBX 235.70 ($2.97). The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.17.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JD Sports Fashion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Sports Fashion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.