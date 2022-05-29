Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) a €55.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($58.51) target price on Salzgitter (ETR:SZG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SZG. Credit Suisse Group set a €30.00 ($31.91) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group set a €44.00 ($46.81) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €44.00 ($46.81) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($37.23) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($47.87) target price on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €39.61 ($42.14).

Shares of SZG stock opened at €38.86 ($41.34) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €39.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €35.20. Salzgitter has a 52 week low of €22.78 ($24.23) and a 52 week high of €48.76 ($51.87).

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

