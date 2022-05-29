Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €75.00 Price Target for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($79.79) target price on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Baader Bank set a €52.00 ($55.32) price objective on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €80.00 ($85.11) target price on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €60.20 ($64.04) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.15, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €63.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €62.91. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €51.18 ($54.45) and a 52-week high of €72.68 ($77.32). The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 65.72.

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market in Germany, Italy, the United States, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, the Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

