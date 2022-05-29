JG Boswell (BWEL) to Issue Dividend of $4.50 on June 10th

JG Boswell (OTCMKTS:BWEL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, May 27th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 4.50 per share on Friday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st.

OTCMKTS BWEL opened at $946.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $982.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $990.63. JG Boswell has a twelve month low of $756.50 and a twelve month high of $1,111.00.

Get JG Boswell alerts:

JG Boswell Company Profile (Get Rating)

JG Boswell Company produces, processes, and markets pima cotton. It is also involved in processing tomatoes for paste and seed crops, as well as livestock operations in Central California. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JG Boswell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JG Boswell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.