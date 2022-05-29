Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Invests $469,000 in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,751 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCD. State Street Corp boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,973,382 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $9,911,455,000 after buying an additional 1,033,751 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,846,007 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,435,310,000 after buying an additional 257,679 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 4.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,719,844 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,102,443,000 after buying an additional 343,349 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 2.1% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,703,474 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,616,278,000 after buying an additional 134,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,009,249 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,342,830,000 after buying an additional 86,884 shares in the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $251.87 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $271.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $246.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.07. The company has a market capitalization of $186.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.57.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 58.29%.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Catherine M. Engelbert acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MCD. Northcoast Research lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.74.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

