Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Invests $706,000 in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,172 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Netflix by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 60 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $354.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $402.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $420.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $386.31.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $195.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $422.93. The company has a market cap of $86.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

