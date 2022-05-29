Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Invests $9.27 Million in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,273,000. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for approximately 1.0% of Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aspen Investment Management Inc lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.8% in the third quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 2,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period.

Shares of MDY stock opened at $463.85 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $424.27 and a 1 year high of $533.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $467.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $486.08.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

