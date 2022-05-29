Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 7,204 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,423,000. Meta Platforms comprises 0.3% of Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,303,590 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,719,012,000 after buying an additional 1,887,737 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,286,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,709,316,000 after purchasing an additional 173,316 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,627,257 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,629,910,000 after purchasing an additional 950,662 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 40,419,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,717,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,825,288 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,746,674,000 after purchasing an additional 480,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $460.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $415.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.24.

FB stock opened at $195.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.79. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.00 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The company has a market capitalization of $528.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.37.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. The business had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $242,713.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,247 shares in the company, valued at $2,432,499.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.53, for a total value of $61,741.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,636,054.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,100 shares of company stock worth $9,279,275. 13.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

