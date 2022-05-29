Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 554 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 554 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. NS Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,375.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,800.00 to $3,113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,312.41.

GOOGL opened at $2,246.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,037.69 and a 52-week high of $3,030.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,485.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,681.19.

Alphabet shares are scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $26.29 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 21 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,102.84, for a total value of $44,159.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,104.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 550,282 shares of company stock worth $21,681,939 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

