Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 56,300 Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (OTCMKTS:HCIIU)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (OTCMKTS:HCIIU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 56,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Park Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Context Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the third quarter worth $147,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II by 42.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMG Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the third quarter worth $1,492,000.

Shares of HCIIU opened at $9.82 on Friday. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $10.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.88.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Hudson Executive Investment Corp.

