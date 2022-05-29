Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Takes $5.37 Million Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 66,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,372,000. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up 0.6% of Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 115.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock opened at $74.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.14. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

