Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Takes $664,000 Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,231,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,625,788,000 after purchasing an additional 803,958 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,850,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,258,000 after purchasing an additional 180,339 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,209,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,576,000 after acquiring an additional 262,052 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,991,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,253,000 after acquiring an additional 137,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,892,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,850,000 after acquiring an additional 174,278 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VO opened at $220.84 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $201.98 and a 52-week high of $261.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.75.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

