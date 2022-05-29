JP Morgan Chinese Investment Trust (LON:JMC) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $351.50

JP Morgan Chinese Investment Trust plc (LON:JMC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 351.50 ($4.42) and traded as high as GBX 357 ($4.49). JP Morgan Chinese Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 351.50 ($4.42), with a volume of 249,733 shares changing hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 351.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 353.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £255.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.30.
JP Morgan Chinese Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:JMC)
