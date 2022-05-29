JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €69.40 Price Target for Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.40 ($73.83) price target on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €69.00 ($73.40) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group set a €59.00 ($62.77) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays set a €60.00 ($63.83) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($79.79) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €71.00 ($75.53) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €66.91 ($71.18).

SHL opened at €56.28 ($59.87) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.30, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $63.18 billion and a PE ratio of 33.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €54.44 and a 200-day moving average of €58.25. Siemens Healthineers has a 52-week low of €45.18 ($48.06) and a 52-week high of €67.66 ($71.98).

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

