JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Price Target to C$73.00

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$74.00 to C$73.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

TRP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Tudor Pickering boosted their price target on TC Energy to C$65.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of TC Energy to a buy rating and set a C$74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Scotiabank raised their target price on TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded TC Energy to a sell rating and set a C$57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$70.76.

Shares of TRP stock opened at C$73.13 on Wednesday. TC Energy has a 52-week low of C$57.71 and a 52-week high of C$74.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.99. The stock has a market cap of C$71.89 billion and a PE ratio of 22.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$71.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$66.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.85%.

In other TC Energy news, Director Fareen Sunderji sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.00, for a total value of C$28,800.00. Also, Director John J. Mcwilliams sold 19,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.49, for a total transaction of C$1,306,650.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$216,290.39. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 7,684 shares of company stock worth $533,840 and have sold 125,457 shares worth $8,933,289.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

