JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers HP (NYSE:HPQ) Price Target to $39.00

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of HP from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup cut shares of HP from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of HP in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.29.

HPQ stock opened at $38.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.62. HP has a 12 month low of $26.11 and a 12 month high of $41.47. The company has a market cap of $40.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.92.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.52 billion. HP had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 164.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that HP will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. HP’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

In related news, Director Bruce D. Broussard acquired 6,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.67 per share, with a total value of $249,722.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.33, for a total transaction of $163,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,512 shares of company stock worth $4,207,909. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in HP by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,201,027 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,673,596,000 after acquiring an additional 573,468 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in HP by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,873,437 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,115,148,000 after acquiring an additional 980,653 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in HP by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,903,476 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $861,205,000 after acquiring an additional 177,208 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of HP by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,405,197 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $486,668,000 after buying an additional 59,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $454,451,000. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

