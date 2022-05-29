Kadena Price Hits $2.02 (KDA)

Kadena (KDA) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. Kadena has a total market cap of $372.82 million and approximately $12.59 million worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Kadena has traded down 20.9% against the US dollar. One Kadena coin can now be bought for approximately $2.02 or 0.00006994 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 118.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,382.25 or 0.08259289 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003464 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001598 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.43 or 0.00507687 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00032511 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00008729 BTC.

About Kadena

Kadena was first traded on August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 184,802,448 coins. The official website for Kadena is kadena.io . Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Kadena is medium.com/kadena-io

According to CryptoCompare, “KDA is a digital currency that is used to pay for compute on the Kadena public chain. Similar to ETH on Ethereum, KDA on Kadena is the manner by which miners are compensated for mining blocks on the network and is the transaction fee that users pay in order to have their transactions included in a block. The Kadena network is designed to unite public applications, private blockchains, and other interoperable chains in one place, driving traffic to the high-bandwidth computer at the heart of the Kadena public chain. Kadena’s smart contracts are written in Pact, an open-source, formally-verifiable, human-readable, and Turing-incomplete language. Pact is designed for ease of use and adoption by developers and non-technical professionals alike. Gas is paid to the network for the execution of Pact smart contracts on the Kadena blockchain. The max supply is fixed at 1 billion tokens to be mined over 120 years. “

