Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 210,100 shares, a decrease of 42.5% from the April 30th total of 365,600 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Kaival Brands Innovations Group in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ KAVL traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 520,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,815,919. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.20. Kaival Brands Innovations Group has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $17.00.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group ( NASDAQ:KAVL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.84 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Kaival Brands Innovations Group during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kaival Brands Innovations Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Kaival Brands Innovations Group by 155.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 71,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 43,622 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kaival Brands Innovations Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kaival Brands Innovations Group by 2,362.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 763,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 732,188 shares during the period.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc distributes electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS Products) and related components in the Unites States. The company offers Bidi Stick, a disposable and tamper-resistant ENDS Product in various flavor options; and Bidi Pouch, a tobacco-free nicotine formulation, which contains natural fibers and a chew-base filler in different flavors.

