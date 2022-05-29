KardiaChain Hits Market Capitalization of $52.08 Million (KAI)

KardiaChain (KAI) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. KardiaChain has a market capitalization of $52.08 million and approximately $1.54 million worth of KardiaChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, KardiaChain has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One KardiaChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0146 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 134.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,973.30 or 0.06793253 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003439 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001330 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $147.10 or 0.00506395 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00033305 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00008705 BTC.

About KardiaChain

KardiaChain was first traded on December 2nd, 2020. KardiaChain’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,563,300,000 coins. KardiaChain’s official Twitter account is @KardiaChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for KardiaChain is https://reddit.com/r/KardiaChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KardiaChain’s official website is www.kardiachain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “KardiaChain is a public blockchain focused on Interoperability, leading the race towards blockchain adoption in Vietnam by providing hybrid blockchain solution/infrastructure for major enterprises and government bodies. “

KardiaChain Coin Trading

