Kikkoman Co. (OTCMKTS:KIKOF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Kikkoman Co. (OTCMKTS:KIKOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 456,400 shares, a drop of 39.5% from the April 30th total of 754,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,564.0 days.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Kikkoman from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

OTCMKTS KIKOF remained flat at $$56.30 during trading hours on Friday. Kikkoman has a 12-month low of $54.26 and a 12-month high of $81.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.91.

Kikkoman Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells food products in Japan, North America, and internationally. The company offers soy sauces, soy sauce soup bases, dipping and marinade sauces, handy seasoning mixes, and Del Monte seasonings; soy milk and Del Monte beverages; sweet sake for cooking; and wines.

