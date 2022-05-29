Kingdom Game 4.0 Market Capitalization Achieves $226,450.10 (KDG)

Kingdom Game 4.0 (KDG) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 29th. During the last week, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a total market capitalization of $226,450.10 and approximately $84,774.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kingdom Game 4.0 coin can currently be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,891.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,328.44 or 0.14737467 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003402 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001324 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.89 or 0.00500143 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00033102 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00008597 BTC.

About Kingdom Game 4.0

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 988,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,793,771 coins. Kingdom Game 4.0’s official Twitter account is @kingdomgame4 . The official website for Kingdom Game 4.0 is kingdomgame.org . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official message board is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications

According to CryptoCompare, “Kingdom Game 4.0 is a platform that paves the way for the change of Game system that is useful for the community. With the combination of talent and the revolution of technology, it aspires to create a new world, the Kingdom Game 4.0, where there is an inseparable connection among Game Publisher, Gamers and Agents network system. With the mission of bringing true value, guaranty the in-game assets for Gamers, practical benefits to Agents and that is why Kingdom Game 4.0 was born. “

Buying and Selling Kingdom Game 4.0

