Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$9.69.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Kinross Gold to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$9.00 to C$5.25 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$6.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Kinross Gold from C$9.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$7.65 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Kinross Gold to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of Kinross Gold stock traded down C$0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching C$5.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,655,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,904,213. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.18. The company has a market cap of C$7.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.27. Kinross Gold has a 1-year low of C$5.09 and a 1-year high of C$9.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.06.

Kinross Gold ( TSE:K Get Rating ) (NYSE:KGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$972.85 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold will post 0.5899999 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -25.42%.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

