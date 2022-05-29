Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Given “Overweight” Rating at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.87 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

KRG has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.71.

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $21.24 on Wednesday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1 year low of $18.42 and a 1 year high of $23.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.24, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.65.

Kite Realty Group Trust ( NYSE:KRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.48). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 24.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -117.65%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,761,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $745,974,000 after purchasing an additional 378,764 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 109.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,549,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $665,358,000 after acquiring an additional 15,996,960 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 70.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,709,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,706,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500,929 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,205,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 113.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,156,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808,847 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

