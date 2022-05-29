KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $15.05

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.05 and traded as low as $12.76. KKR Income Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $13.00, with a volume of 101,252 shares traded.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.62 and its 200-day moving average is $15.03.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.69%.
About KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO)
KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.
