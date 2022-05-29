KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $15.05

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.05 and traded as low as $12.76. KKR Income Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $13.00, with a volume of 101,252 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.62 and its 200-day moving average is $15.03.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.69%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 6.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 807,958 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,477,000 after purchasing an additional 49,435 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 616,318 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,893,000 after purchasing an additional 40,432 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 4.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 408,856 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,900,000 after buying an additional 18,085 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 5.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 296,712 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after buying an additional 14,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 0.5% in the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 253,722 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period.

About KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO)

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

