Klaytn (KLAY) Hits Market Cap of $1.20 Billion

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. Klaytn has a market cap of $1.20 billion and approximately $34.45 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Klaytn has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar. One Klaytn coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00001452 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 150.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,404.69 or 0.08291165 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003444 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001331 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $147.55 or 0.00508750 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00033234 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00008719 BTC.

Klaytn Profile

Klaytn’s launch date was October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,782,297,981 coins and its circulating supply is 2,841,858,211 coins. Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official . Klaytn’s official website is www.klaytn.com . Klaytn’s official message board is medium.com/klaytn

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Klaytn Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klaytn should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klaytn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

