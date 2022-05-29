Klaytn (KLAY) Price Hits $0.42 on Major Exchanges

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. Over the last seven days, Klaytn has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar. Klaytn has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and approximately $55.74 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Klaytn coin can now be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00001436 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,142.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7,989.04 or 0.27420097 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003429 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001326 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.66 or 0.00503381 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00033870 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008842 BTC.

Klaytn Coin Profile

Klaytn was first traded on October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,782,297,981 coins and its circulating supply is 2,842,086,615 coins. Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official . The official message board for Klaytn is medium.com/klaytn . The official website for Klaytn is www.klaytn.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Buying and Selling Klaytn

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klaytn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klaytn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

