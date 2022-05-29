Klimatas Reaches Market Capitalization of $12,082.31 (KTS)

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 16.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. In the last seven days, Klimatas has traded up 77.2% against the US dollar. One Klimatas coin can now be bought for $0.0167 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Klimatas has a total market capitalization of $12,082.31 and approximately $69.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas Profile

Klimatas (CRYPTO:KTS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Klimatas Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klimatas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klimatas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

