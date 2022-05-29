KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stephens

Stephens began coverage on shares of KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on KnowBe4 from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on KnowBe4 from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KnowBe4 from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.00.

KnowBe4 stock opened at $18.15 on Wednesday. KnowBe4 has a one year low of $13.78 and a one year high of $36.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -165.00.

KnowBe4 ( NASDAQ:KNBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. KnowBe4 had a negative return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $75.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 13,068 shares of KnowBe4 stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $304,353.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,492 shares of company stock worth $709,738. Company insiders own 5.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNBE. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KnowBe4 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,962,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in KnowBe4 by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in KnowBe4 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,907,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in KnowBe4 during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,205,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in KnowBe4 during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,627,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering.

