Kobe Steel, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KBSTF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Kobe Steel, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KBSTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 200,300 shares, a decline of 58.3% from the April 30th total of 480,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,003.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KBSTF traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.04. Kobe Steel has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $8.04.

Kobe Steel, Ltd. engages in the materials, machinery, and electric power businesses in Japan, North and South Americas, Europe, the Middle East, rest of Asia, and Oceania. The company offers steel sheet products, including high-tensile strength, hot rolled, cold rolled, electro-galvanized, and hot-dipped galvanized steel sheets; steel wire rods and bars; and aluminum and steel plates.

