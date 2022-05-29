Kobe Steel, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KBSTF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Kobe Steel, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KBSTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 200,300 shares, a decline of 58.3% from the April 30th total of 480,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,003.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:KBSTF traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.04. Kobe Steel has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $8.04.
Kobe Steel Company Profile (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kobe Steel (KBSTF)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Receive News & Ratings for Kobe Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kobe Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.