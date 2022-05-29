Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.45-$6.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.47 billion-$18.66 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.91 billion.

A number of research firms have commented on KSS. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Kohl’s to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $61.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Kohl’s to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.87.

NYSE KSS traded down $1.32 on Friday, hitting $41.87. 7,077,638 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,579,118. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Kohl’s has a 1-year low of $34.64 and a 1-year high of $64.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.82.

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.59). Kohl’s had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 31.06%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 1st quarter valued at $1,058,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 1st quarter valued at $11,078,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 1st quarter valued at $1,336,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 322.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 70,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 53,562 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 258.3% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 125,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,595,000 after purchasing an additional 90,566 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

