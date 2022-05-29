Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.86.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PHG. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €35.00 ($37.23) to €30.00 ($31.91) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from €26.50 ($28.19) to €21.30 ($22.66) in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €32.50 ($34.57) to €31.00 ($32.98) in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 28.7% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,786,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHG traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,649,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,320,634. The firm has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.83 and a 200-day moving average of $32.48. Koninklijke Philips has a 12 month low of $23.07 and a 12 month high of $57.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 9.19%. On average, equities analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Koninklijke Philips (Get Rating)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.