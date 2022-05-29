Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $210.51 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) will post $210.51 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $206.00 million and the highest is $219.57 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions reported sales of $205.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will report full year sales of $894.89 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $885.20 million to $905.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $988.96 million, with estimates ranging from $962.40 million to $1.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $196.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.21 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KTOS. Truist Financial raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.22.

Shares of KTOS stock traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $14.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 981,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,414. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 12-month low of $12.54 and a 12-month high of $30.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.47 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

In related news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total transaction of $138,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 249,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,465,322.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $28,186.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $783,478.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 112,889 shares of company stock valued at $2,099,855. 1.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 4.5% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,278,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $95,456,000 after acquiring an additional 183,291 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 5,574 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 147,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 59,236 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 530,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,289,000 after purchasing an additional 61,995 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 11,083 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

