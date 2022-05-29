KUN (KUN) Hits Market Capitalization of $30,372.52

KUN (KUN) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 29th. During the last seven days, KUN has traded 14.8% lower against the dollar. KUN has a market cap of $30,372.52 and $2,011.00 worth of KUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KUN coin can now be purchased for approximately $15.19 or 0.00051987 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,873.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,251.06 or 0.24822724 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003420 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001324 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $146.55 or 0.00501686 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00033626 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00008776 BTC.

About KUN

KUN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000 coins. The official website for KUN is kun.kuna.io . KUN’s official Twitter account is @KunaExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling KUN

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KUN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

