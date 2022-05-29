Kusama (KSM) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $59.91 Million

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 28th. One Kusama coin can currently be purchased for approximately $66.83 or 0.00230806 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kusama has a market cap of $566.07 million and $59.91 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Kusama has traded 17.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Kusama

Kusama was first traded on August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official website is kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Buying and Selling Kusama

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kusama should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kusama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

