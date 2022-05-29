Kusama One Day Volume Reaches $69.01 Million (KSM)

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 29th. Over the last seven days, Kusama has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar. Kusama has a market cap of $604.00 million and approximately $69.01 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kusama coin can currently be purchased for about $71.31 or 0.00244383 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 556.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7,999.44 or 0.27414778 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003424 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $146.95 or 0.00503616 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00033918 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008842 BTC.

Kusama Profile

Kusama’s launch date was August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kusama is kusama.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Buying and Selling Kusama

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kusama should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kusama using one of the exchanges listed above.

