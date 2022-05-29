Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target Lowered to $567.00 at Piper Sandler

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $596.00 to $567.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $730.00 to $625.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $775.00 to $837.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $855.00 to $800.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $669.45.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $531.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.83. Lam Research has a one year low of $442.53 and a one year high of $731.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $493.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $578.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.27.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.48 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 27.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 31.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.76%.

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.22, for a total transaction of $378,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,425 shares in the company, valued at $11,054,418.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Catherine P. Lego bought 1,736 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $460.35 per share, with a total value of $799,167.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 49,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,013,356.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Lam Research by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 951,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $619,097,000 after purchasing an additional 274,306 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in Lam Research by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Lam Research by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,952,000 after purchasing an additional 9,102 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Lam Research by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Lam Research by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 93,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,303,000 after purchasing an additional 27,545 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

