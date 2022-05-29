Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) Shares Purchased by Gratia Capital LLC

Gratia Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) by 52.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,600 shares during the period. Lands’ End comprises about 4.4% of Gratia Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Gratia Capital LLC owned 0.58% of Lands’ End worth $3,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Lands’ End by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Lands’ End by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Lands’ End by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Lands’ End by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. 40.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lands' End alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 2,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $47,336.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,114,430 shares in the company, valued at $278,109,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

LE stock opened at $11.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $393.25 million, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 2.54. Lands’ End, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $44.40.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $555.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.90 million. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 2.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LE. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Lands’ End from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lands’ End from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lands’ End in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Lands’ End Profile (Get Rating)

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company sells its products online through e-commerce, company operated stores, as well as through third party distribution channels under the Lands' End, Let's Get Comfy, Lands' End Lighthouse, Square Rigger, Squall, Super-T, Drifter, Outrigger, Marinac, Beach Living, as well as Supima, No-Gape, Starfish, Iron Knees, Hyde Park, Year' Rounder, ClassMate, Willis & Geiger, and ThermaCheck brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lands' End Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lands' End and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.