Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) will report $3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Landstar System’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.27 and the lowest is $3.23. Landstar System reported earnings of $2.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Landstar System will report full-year earnings of $11.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.87 to $12.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $9.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.38 to $9.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Landstar System.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.24. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 49.78%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. Landstar System’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LSTR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Landstar System from $152.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research raised Landstar System from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Landstar System from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.83.

Shares of LSTR stock traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $152.92. 229,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,537. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.36. Landstar System has a fifty-two week low of $139.12 and a fifty-two week high of $188.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.84%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LSTR. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 1,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Landstar System by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Landstar System by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in Landstar System by 4.2% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Landstar System by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 98.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

